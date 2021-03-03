Cart your family around in questionable style with this four-door Corvette

While they may look like coolest cars on the road, most sports cars forgo rear seats in the name of styling and weight, so carrying more than one passenger becomes literally impossible.

Some might see this as a bonus, but one Chevrolet Corvette owner over in America certainly did not, and felt the need to add a second row of seats as well as converting the coupe into a sedan.

We aren't sure whether it was intentional or not, but the result looks like something that Bruce Wayne would hide away in his bat cave in favour of the tumbler or something with less fibreglass.

According to the listing (which is on Facebook) this sedan was created back in 1990 by grafting two late production C3 Corvettes together, merging the two cars at the centre front and rear of the cabin respectively.

While the inside of this Corvette isn't the most luxurious, it features a bench seats across the back, and a 'Pimp My Ride' style CRT TV which convienantly blocks the rear-view mirror.

We can imagine that this creation saw a few car shows throughout the nineties, but a couple of decades of neglect has seen it fall into disrepair with grubby seats and a dust-covered exterior.

The listing also states the Corvette's 350ci V8 and automatic transmission has just over 3000km on it, meaning that you're (in theory) buying a brand new C3 here.

The current price for this questionable limousine sits at a touch over $20,000 which seems cheap for something with this much work put into it, but expensive considering the result.