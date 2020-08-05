Celebrate 50 years of Lamborghini with this extremely rare Aventador

50 years is a long time, and to celebrate lasting half a century back in 2013, Lamborghini decided to release a special edition Aventador called the '50 Anniversario'.

While you're not going to get any points for guessing what the English translation of that name is, if you've got enough in the piggy bank, you could be the proud new owning of this eye-catching exotic.

As yellow was the most popular colour with Lamborghini's customer base, the brand decided to release this special edition in a exclusive hue, one that spectacularly contrasts with the carbon fibre parts.

Bigger air vents can be found at the front and rear of the Aventador, and according to the Italian brand, the re-designed rear end increases the car's aerodynamics by 50 per cent.

Under the rear engine cover sits the iconic 6.5-litre V12, but in this iteration, an extra 15kW was squeezed out of it. Apparently this doesn't significantly affect performance, but with a 0-100km/h time under three seconds, you're not going to want to go much faster.

Like most special edition cars out of Italy, the Anniversario was extremely limited in production, and only 100 coupes rolled out of the factory. This one currently listed on DRIVEN wears a 77/100 plaque.

As you would expect, a V12-powered Lamborghini as exclusive as this comes at quite a premium, and potential buyers will have to be willling to fork out of half a million dollars to drive it home.

