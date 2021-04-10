Charge account: Audi e-tron GT, full New Zealand pricing and specification

Audi has been one of the pioneers in bringing Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) power to the premium segment, with the likes of the e-tron SUV.

But the brand will be taking things up several notches with the arrival of the e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT models mid-year. Based around the same platform and powertrain technology as the Porsche Taycan, the GT is Audi’s first pure-electric sports car – and in its flagship form, the first BEV to wear the iconic RS badge.

There’s a clear demarcation between the standard and RS versions, although they both use the same-capacity 93kWh battery, with twin electric motors (including a two-speed transmission at the rear).

The $194,500 e-tron quattro makes 390kW/640Nm on “peak electrical output boost” and is good for 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds, with a WLTP range of 487km.

The $273,500 RS e-tron GT moves up to 475kW/830Nm, 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and a range of 472km.

To make the obvious comparison, the equivalent Porsche Taycan to the e-tron GT Quattro is the $203,900 4S, with the same outputs and 0-100km/h n 4.0 seconds. To better the RS e-tron GT you have to move up to the $289,900 Taycan Turbo, which is substantially more expensive but has more power (500kW/850Nm) and gets to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds.

There’s plenty of dynamic differentiation between the standard and RS GT models. While only the entry model is called “quattro”, they are both all-wheel drive. But the rear differential is open on the standard car, while the RS gets a computer-controlled rear differential lock and four-wheel steering.

The e-tron GT runs on 20-inch wheels with mixed-sized tyres: 245/45 front and 285/40 rear. The RS goes yp to 21in rims, with 265/35 front and 305/430 rear rubber.

Other extras for the RS include brakes with tungsten carbide coating and red calipers, matrix LED lights, switchable “e-tron sports sound” that can be played through the speakers, a Bang & Olufsen 710W audio system to better enjoy that sports sound (or your own music if you must) and special RS steering wheel, with upsized aluminmium paddles.

Both GT models run an 800-volt power system that allows very high-speed charging – up to 270kW on a suitable DC station such as the Hyper Chargers being introduced by Kiwi company ChargeNet.

The e-tron GT comes with a “Compact” charging system that enables home charging at up to 7.2kW. The RS has the more powerful and sophisticated “Connect” setup that’s rated at 22kW when linked to a compatible home management system.

AUDI E-TRON GT

ENGINE: 93kWh lithium-ion battery, twin electric motors

POWER: 390kW/640Nm (e-tron GT quatttro), 475kW/830Nm (RS e-tron GT)

GEARBOX: Single-speed front, two-speed rear, AWD

RANGE: 472-487km

PRICE RANGE: $194,500-$273,500.