ChargeNet and AA Smartfuel partnership delivers highly charged benefits to EV drivers

ChargeNet has become New Zealand’s first public electric vehicle charging network to partner with a loyalty programme.

Through its exclusive partnership with AA Smartfuel, New Zealand's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, ChargeNet, is providing electric vehicle drivers with a new way to use their AA Smartfuel discounts across its nationwide network.

Members earn discounts through shopping at AA Smartfuel’s 1200+ partner retailers and these can now be converted into ChargeNet credits through the AA Smartfuel app and can be set to automatically convert on an ongoing basis.

EV drivers can earn $0.25 ChargeNet credits for every 1 cent per litre AA Smartfuel discount earned. For example, if you earn 30 cents off per litre with Contact Energy’s AA Smartfuel plan, you can convert this into $7.50 ChargeNet credits, which equates to around 96 kilometres of charge.

ChargeNet credits can be used on any of the 280+ rapid and hyper-rapid charging stations or 140+ AC charging stations available on the nationwide ChargeNet network.

ChargeNet CEO Richard Dellabarca says this is a huge win for EV drivers: "ChargeNet has partnered with AA Smartfuel to make it simple for New Zealand’s 45,000 EV drivers to redeem AA Smartfuel discounts on charging sessions when out and about across the country. Just by shopping with AA Smartfuel’s partner retailers, EV drivers will be rewarded with charging credit straight to their ChargeNet Account."

“Kiwis have been saving at the fuel pump thanks to AA Smartfuel, and now they’ll have the same opportunity with ChargeNet as they transition to EVs.”

AA Smartfuel’s Managing Director, Scott Fitchett says this new offering to its 2.9 million members is a natural extension of its loyalty programme.

“We’re delighted as one of New Zealand’s largest loyalty programmes to be exclusively partnering with ChargeNet and providing EV drivers with an easy way to save dollars on their charging. For over 10 years, we’ve provided drivers of petrol and diesel vehicles with significant savings at the pump, so it is great to be able to extend that same generosity to EV drivers. With over 1200 retail partners, just shopping at the right store will provide EV owners with the opportunity to potentially charge up for free.”

As part of the partnership launch, ChargeNet is giving away a $1,000 ChargeNet credit. To be in to win, simply connect your ChargeNet and AA Smartfuel accounts through the AA Smartfuel app before 5 August.