Check out BMW's colour changing paint

The 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is underway, and BMW has chosen an all-electric iX to feature it's latest colour changing tech.

In the lead up to the show, BMW confirmed that it would demonstrate “a technology that changes the exterior colour of a vehicle with the touch of a button.”

This color changing @BMWUSA #iX is wild! It’s apparently very temperature sensitive so they have a backup in a trailer in case this one gets too hot / cold pic.twitter.com/lXG1Gw0IKY — Out of Spec Studios (@Out_of_Spec) January 4, 2022

Not many details have been revealed just yet, but a video that was posted to Twitter shows us the colour changing in action.

At the beginning of the clip, the IX is shown in a dark grey paint. But, at the push of a button, the car changes its colour to white.

Lots of automakers are known to debut cool features and novelties at CES. Some hit the mark, others don't.

The individual who uploaded this video to Twitter claims that the paint is very temperature sensitive and that BMW has brought along a backup vehicle if the iX featured gets either too hot or too cold.

While it's not known whether BMW will bring it's colour changing tech to the market for customers to buy, it sure is a cool idea.