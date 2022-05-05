Check out the DeLorean EVolved's rear end in new teaser video

The new DeLorean has been teased yet again, this time with a video and a countdown to the official debut.

The debut was set to happen later this year at Pebble Beach, but now the company has announced the reveal will happen three days earlier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorcompany)

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble beach,” says chief marketing officer Troy Beetz.

Dubbed the DeLorean EVolved, the design of the new electric sports car draws inspiration from the original gullwing model that was made famous in the Back To The Future trilogy.

In the video teaser the automaker recently dropped, the car's rear end is visible, featuring full-width taillamps and the louvred rear window section.

The new DeLorean will not only be a fully electric revitalisation of the car we all know and love from the 80s, but it'll have a strong focus on luxury.

But, this is just the beginning. The rebooted company has plans to bring back an entire range of models, beyond the electric gullwing coupe, four generations of which will be revealed in the coming months.

DeLorean CEO, Joost de Vries, says he's not shy about sharing what's coming up for the brand.

"We are not just coming out with a sports car. We need a sports car to relaunch the brand, but the ambition of the brand is to be a full-line manufacturer," says de Vries.

"We cannot survive on a coupe, I don’t care how cool it is. The volumes don’t justify the investment or the long-term perspective of what the investment world requires. So you are going to see other products from us. I’m not going to say it's an SUV or a saloon or whatever. But there will be more volume-oriented products."