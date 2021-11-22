Check out the latest limited run hypercar from Ferrari

Ferrari has unveiled its latest limited run hypercar as the Daytona SP3, which has “pop-up” headlights and an 618 kW V12. The engine is the most powerful to ever come from Maranello.

It's the third car in the Icona series, following the Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018. The series was designed to recognise and celebrate Ferrari’s 1-2-3 win in the 24 Hours of Daytona back in 1967.

It's clear the design was inspired by the curves and rounded shapes of the P3/4, P330 and 412P that dominated Daytona back in the ’60s, but the hypercar has been modernised by its sharper edges.

The front of the car sports a prominent splitter and “bumperettes” in reference to the 330 P4 of 1967. The LED headlights have a complex structure and a pop-up mechanism with retractable ‘eye-lids’, which again is a throw back to previous models.

The rear end view of the car is seriously dramatic, with a horizontal LED strip for tailights that's integrated into the numerous blades covering the area above the carbon-fibre diffuser. High-mounted trapezoidal exhaust pipes let the V12 engine roar.

Ferrari claims the hypercar has “the highest level of passive aero effifiency” among all of its models. This is due to innovative solutions for efficient heat dissipation management from the mechanical components, along with clever design for cooling and downforce.

Taking a look inside, you'll find seats that are fixed, merging above the centre tunnel and expanding on the side sills with vivid upholstery that matches the surrounding trim. This also takes its inspiration from 60's racecars, where the driver sat on cushions directly attached to the chassis.

The naturally aspirated 65° V12 6.5-litre V12, code named F140HC, is the most powerful engine ever produced by Ferrari. It produces 618 kW at 9,250 rpm, and 697 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, with a rev limiter at 9,500 rpm.

The Daytona SP3 sprints from 0-100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, and from 0-200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, while its top speed exceeds 340 km/h. The speeds aren't record setting, but they're very impressive for a naturally aspirated ICE-only car.

Ferrari are set to make 599 examples, each costing €2 million.