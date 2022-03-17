Check out the new Limited Edition Suzuki Ignis

A limited-edition version of the Suzuki Ignis adds an extra touch of individuality to the super-compact SUV.

Launched into the New Zealand market in strictly limited numbers, the Ignis Explore is available in either 5-speed manual transmission or continuously variable CVT automatic transmission.

The Explore adds large door mouldings, a black smoke-finish bonnet protector, handy roof cross rails, special Explore graphics and 15-inch diameter Torino matt black alloy wheels.

Acclaimed for its clever packaging and spacious interior, the distinctive-looking second-generation Ignis could be used as an urban commuter as well as being a capable open road cruiser.

Strongly built with super-high-strength steel, the Ignis is still light, tipping the scales at a trim 855 kgs and just 20 kgs more when specified with the CVT transmission.

The in-line four-cylinder, 1,242 cm3 capacity K12C engine with variable valve technology produces 66 kW of power. In the combined fuel economy cycle, the manual gearbox version achieves 4.7 litres/100 km while the CVT averages 4.9 litres/100 km.

The interior measures just 3.7 metres, and the 5-door Ignis hatchback seats four adults in comfort with good headroom afforded by the car’s relatively high stance that confirms the mini-SUV status.

Wide opening doors allow good access while rear seat room is exceptional for the class, with 60/40 split folding rear seats.

The Ignis Explore Limited Edition has a recommended retail price of $23,990 plus on road costs in manual format, and $25,500 plus on road costs with the CVT transmission.

Due to the low emissions of the model, the Ignis Explore will also be entitled to rebates under the Clean Car Discount programme for vehicles registered from 1 April 2022. The manual models are entitled to a $2,490.34 rebate and $2,129.48 on the CVT auto model further enhancing the value of this limited edition version.

Available in six colours, the choice includes stand-out Flame Orange Pearl, Rush Yellow Metallic and Neon Blue Metallic.

In terms of comfort and safety items, the standard specification includes a large nine inch touchscreen, reversing camera, smartphone hands-free connectivity, tilt adjustable leather steering wheel, fog lamps, cruise control, speed limiter, ABS with EBD, air conditioning, 6 airbags, and electronic stability programme.

Finalist in the World Car of the Year awards the car’s charm and fun factor has been hugely popular on our shores, and arrival of the special Explore version adds an extra dimension to the individuality of the Ignis.