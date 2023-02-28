Check out this $1.8M Italdesign Nissan GT-R50 that looks fit for Iron Man

This Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign looks like it was designed by Tony Stark himself, kitted out in Iron-Man-esk colours.

The car is extremely rare, and because of that, we don't often hear much about it. But, thanks to automotive photographer Larry Chen, who recently did a photoshoot of the car which was posted to his Instagram, we get a closer look at the special vehicle.

The $1.78 million NZ dollar car ($1.1m USD) is one of only 19 to ever be produced, and it's the only one - that we know of - painted in the red and gold colour scheme.

That's not the only special thing the car has going for it though, Italdesign has completely reworked the standard GT-R’s body.

The car does still feature the GT-R Nismo’s impressive powertrain, which has been upgraded to produce 530 kW and 780 Nm of torque.

That's sent to all four wheels, allowing it to sprint from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) that’ll be undoubtedly quicker than the normal GT-R’s 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 315 km/h.