Check out this $10 million Ferrari 500 TRC Spider

One of just 19 Ferrari 500 TRC Spider models ever built is up for auction, and it could sell for up to $10 million USD.

The 500 TRC Spider took out multiple class wins, including at events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mille Miglia, 12 Hours of Sebring, and the Nurburgring 1000 KM.

This was also the last four-cylinder Ferrari ever built.

This particular example is being sold at auction by RM Sotheby's, who says the car was the second-to-last 500 TRC Spider built.

Soon after this car was built, it was loaned by the factory to François Picard who repainted it in French blue. He then raced it at the Portuguese Grand Prix, where it came in 5th, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans where a water pump failure meant an early retirement.

It was then sold in late 1957 and over the next few years, it ran at multiple events across the United States, including the 1958 12 Hours of Sebring. After this, it was repainted a two-tone shade of white over red with a red stripe.

According to the listing, in the early 1960s, the original 2.0-litre four-cylinder dropped a valve, so, the owner swapped in a 289 cubic-inch Ford V8. This was later replaced with a newly-built 2.0-litre from Ferrari.

In the 1980s and 1990s, the car competed at the Mille Miglia Storica and the AvD-Oldtimer Grand Prix.

While its racing days may be over, the car has been displayed at a number of Concours d’Elegance events, including Amelia Island and Pebble Beach.