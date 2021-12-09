Check out this 1973 Ford Bronco restomod powered by a Mustang’s V8

The Ford Bronco has always been a fan favourite. But something some are still waiting for is a version with 8 cylinders.

If that's you, you can stop dreaming! Because this 1973 Ford Bronco restomod has the heart of a Mustang’s V8!

Listed for sale on Bring A Trailer, it's only done 130 miles (209 km) since the restoration, though total mileage is unknown. The sale comes with all the paperwork from 1973, as well as full documentation of the build process.

The exterior is painted in a gorgeous British Racing Green. The body (including the hardtop) was media blasted down to bare metal before being placed on a rotisserie. It was then refinished in the metallic paint, as well as having multiple clear coats on top.

The colour is complemented nicely with its bronze wheels and trim along, and red badging throughout. The exterior also features fender flares, custom bumpers, and tinted glass; as well as a Warn winch, LED lighting, and power-retractable running boards.

Taking a look inside the Bronco and you'll see a similar level of refinement and attention to detail. To start with, the tan leather upholstery is completely custom, and it can be found on the front seats, centre console, rear bench, dashboard, headliner, steering wheel, and door cards.

The SUV also includes a range of modern amenities, like a Vintage Air climate control system, a RetroSound stereo with Bluetooth, a new speaker system, and a new gauge cluster and steering wheel.

But what we all came here for, the engine holds the same 5.0-litre “Coyote” V8 found in modern Mustangs, sending its power to the rear or all four wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission and a Dana 20 transfer case. The attention to detail is astounding, as even the cover is painted green to match the engine bay and exterior. Other mechanical upgrades include a new exhaust system, a 3.5″ suspension lift, new shocks, and new sway bars.