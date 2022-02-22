Check out this epic supercar collection

F1rst Motors in Dubai is a place where you can browse all sorts of stunning new and old supercars.

But the multi-million-dollar collection isn't just for looking at, if you've got the cash, you could walk out with a Ferrari SF90 right then and there. But it won't come cheap.

Technically, F1rst Motors is a used car dealership. But it's certainly not your average car yard.

When you first walk in, you'll find a row of Ferrari SF90 Stadales plugged in for a charge. Behind it, a McLaren Speedtail. If the top speed of 400kmh for the McLaren is a little slow for your tastes though, you can jump inside the Bugatti Chiron instead.

There's also a wide range of SUVs if you need something with a few more seats.

If you're a Lamborghini fan, you could drive away in a Huracan EVO GT Celebration, of which only 36 were built. There's also a Mercedes SLR, a McLaren Stirling Moss for sale, and a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport.

If you do have the cash to splurge on a supercar in Dubai, pay upfront and drive the car away in as little as 7 hours. Getting your hands on one of these vehicles could otherwise take a year to receive.

But there's a catch. The cars are expensive. VERY expensive. And keep in mind, they're used cars too. Vehicles are purchased from owners, though many cars listed on the dealer website show little to no mileage on the odometer.

The 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale will set you back around $1,217,309 NZD. The McLaren Speedtail $6.27 million NZD.