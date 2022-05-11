Check out this sporty looking widebody kit for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The Toyota Land Cruiser is an icon on and off the tarmac. Since the very early days, it's been known as one of the most rugged vehicles on the road, and the new 300 Series is no different.

Khann International has presented a widebody kit for the new Land Cruiser 300 giving the SUV an aggressive, sporty look.

At the front, the Land Cruiser features a brand new grille, new intake finishers and a vented bonnet that's made out of carbon fibre. It also sports a front bumper extension with faux intakes and LEDs.

The profile sports wide fender add-ons that highlight the massive 22-inch forged wheels. It also features carbon mirror covers and a two-part rear spoiler that's mounted on the base of the rear windshield right above the taillights.

The body kit doesn't come with any mechanical upgrades, though, so, you'll have aggressive looks without added power. The SUV comes standard with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 305 kW of power, which is more than enough power for the application.

View all Toyota Land Cruiser listings on Driven

The aesthetic modifications don't come cheaply either. In US dollars, the carbon bonnet is an extra $5,210, then it's $1,440 for the mirror caps, $1,350 for the rear spoiler, $2,060 for the grille, $2,510 for the wide body kit, $2,240 for the carbon-fibre elements (8 pieces), and $8,600 for a set of 22-inch forged wheels which is the most expensive addition to the widebody kit.

And that doesn't even mention shipping, paint, and additional fees like customs, taxes, and GST.

Khann International isn't the first, and won't be the last to leave its mark on the Toyota off-roader. We can imagine that we'll be seeing a few more of these special edition vehicles pop up if Toyota can sort out its production issues.