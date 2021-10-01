Cheeky squirrel stores almost 70kg of nuts in Chevy ute

How many nuts can you fit inside a Chevrolet Avalanche?

In preparation for winter in North Dakota, this cheeky little squirrel found a creative solution to its food storage problems!

Squirrels are known for 'stocking their pantries,' so to speak, in preparation for the colder months. They typically find hiding spaces for their hoard underground. Which is why Bill Fischer was so surprised when he found his Chevrolet Avalanche chocka-full with black walnuts after leaving it parked for just four days.

Posting on Facebook, Fischer showed the 5-gallon (over 22L) buckets filled to the brim with nuts.

Apparently, this was the handy work of just one red squirrel. Photos show the engine bay and fenders of the ute absolutely bursting with nuts.

The bemused Chevy owner ended up removing the utes entire front clip to clean everything out.

"I had to pull the fenders off and clean out all the walnuts out," Fischer says, mentioning that he wasn't 100% successful. "I have some rolling around the frame, rails wells as well, that I can't get at."

The pictures show he was able to fill 7 buckets with the nuts, and in total there was over 70kg worth that the hungry squirrel had managed to store up for winter.

In the words of one Facebook commenter, "that's nuts!"