Chevrolet Camaro cut from HSV line-up, final model rolls off the production line

After almost two years, HSV's Chevrolet Camaro conversion programme has come to a close.

The Clayton firm has confirmed that it's produced its last right-hand drive Camaro for the foreseeable future, with no current plans to kick the project back into life when the American muscle car's replacement comes along.

Between September 2018 and April 2020, HSV built 1200 Camaro 2SS' and 350 Camaro ZL1s — making for a total production run of 1550 units.

“There are no plans to bring back the Camaro. Once these cars are gone, they are gone,” HSV executive director of sales and marketing, Chris Polites, told CarAdvice.

It's the second model that HSV has culled in recent times, alongside the Colorado-based SportsCat ute. The firm's main focus now is the conversion of Silverado pick-up trucks, of which a new model was confirmed earlier this year.

While much of the focus around the Camaro's removal from the HSV range has been connected the departure of Holden, it's understood to also potentially be facing the chopping block in the US. There, it has struggled for sales in recent times.

Speculation peaked in June last year, with one American report pitching that the Camaro could be gone from Chevrolet's line-up by 2023. Chevrolet didn't necessarily deny the rumour, stating in a response that “we will not engage in speculation.”

