Chevrolet recalls 2020 Corvette over a bizarre front trunk issue

While it's still unclear as to whether the new Chevrolet Corvette will make it down to New Zealand in a right-hand drive layout, but it seems that the American brand is having enough trouble with the car in its homeland.

Recently, news emerged of the C8 Corvette's front trunk randomly opening whilst driving, obscuring the driver's view. According to Chevrolet, this is completely down to the driver, but have made a frunk recall due to a different issue.

This recall is down to the fact that if someone finds themselves inside the frunk, the inner latch to release the lock will stop working after a certain period of time, meaning that they are now trapped in there.

According to the official NHTSA recall notice, the legally required interior trunk release becomes inoperable 10 minutes after the Corvette is turned off, and switches into sleep mode.

General Motors warns that if the frunk is left open, "a small person who climbs inside the front trunk compartment and closes the trunk lid while inside may not be able to get out without assistance, increasing the risk of injury."

To remedy this issue, Chevrolet has already released an update for the Body Control Module. Simply re-flashing the Corvette's computer system will allow the interior latch to bring the car back out of sleep mode.

Unfortunately, the American brand still isn't taking the blame for the frunk randomly opening, so owners will have to get crafty will that fix.