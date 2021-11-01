Chevrolet's new 10.4-litre V8 might not be what the world needs right now

Earlier this year, Chevrolet whipped the covers off the new COPO Camaro, which was powered by a 9.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine. Not only was this the biggest engine from the brand, but it was also one of the most powerful.

Now, Chevrolet has gone and outdone themselves with another enormous engine, but this time it's a 10.4-litre V8, and it's making more than a thousand horsepower in stock form.

Based on the 9.4-litre COPO engine, the cylinders have been bored out, and the stroke has been slightly increased to gain the extra displacement.

For context, each cylinder has the same displacement as the entire engine from Holden's discontinued Trailblazer.

Other internal details include a crankshaft and connecting rods that are made from forged steel, as well as forged aluminium pistons.

To help with drivability, Chevrolet has tuned this engine to run on regular 93 octane petrol, meaning a special race fuel doesn't need to be sourced.

In stock form, this engine has 12.0:1 compression, and will rev to 7000rpm, so it's no wonder that it can make 750kW and 1187Nm without the need for forced induction.

Speaking of forced induction, considering that it comes with a fully forged bottom end, we can imagine that racers will make the most of this, and push the power figures to well beyond stock.

A price? Well, Chevrolet is yet to confirm that, but we can imagine that it'll fall somewhere in the $20,000 region over in America.