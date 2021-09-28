Chevrolet's upcoming Corvette Z06 shown in full ahead of launch

In the age of the internet, it seems almost impossible for an automaker to keep a highly anticipated project from being leaked online ahead of the official launch date.

In order to combat these leaks, Chevrolet has taken a proactive stance on the matter, and has shown the upcoming Corvette Z06 in full, almost a month ahead of the car's launch date.

While no details of the high-performance coupe were revealed in Chevrolet's Instagram post, we can see that the Z06 is wearing a few new parts, including a redesigned front bumper and side intake.

While this is all that is visible on the undisguised model, the Z06 that's wearing camo looks to be kitted out with every single performance part on offer.

It has previously been reported that the mid-engined Corvette Z06 will feature a flat-plane crank V8 engine which should not only increase power over the standard model, but also sound amazing.

Reports have hinted that it will be a 5.5-litre unit, similar to the one found in the C8.R race car. No turbos or superchargers will be present here, as that will likely be saved for a future ZR1 variant.

We can expect this Corvette Z06 to be revealed in full on October 26.