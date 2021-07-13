Chevrolet's V8-powered Silverado Trail Boss off-roader just 'weeks away'

The spiritual successor to Holden’s HSV is ready to deliver its answer to Ford’s Ranger Raptor.

GMSV (General Motors Special Vehicles) says the new Chevrolet Silverado ‘Trail Boss’ stands out from the crowded dual-cab ute segment.

Based on the Silverado 1500 LT, the Trail Boss brings lifted suspension, armour plating, black bumpers and black 18-inch wheels with off-road rubber.

Many manufacturers offer toughened-up utes.

Cars like the Ranger Raptor, Nissan Navara Warrior and Toyota HiLux Mako bring suspension tweaks, underbody armour and cosmetic changes to some of NZ’s most popular models.

But they also have power figures to match lesser versions powered by the same four-cylinder engines.

The Trail Boss kicks sand in their face with a 6.2-litre V8 sending 313kW and 624Nm to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Camaro-sourced V8 brings more than double the power of a dual-cab HiLux, and its 4.2 tonne towing capacity more doubles that of the Ranger Raptor.

Which is fair enough as it costs about twice as much as a regular ute.

On sale now for $119,990, the big unit is not cheap.

That’s due in part to double handling – it is completely built in left-hand-drive in the US, then converted to right-hand-drive in Australia before shipping out to showrooms alongside the new Chevrolet Corvette.

“Thanks to more than 100-years of truck building know-how, Chevrolet has been able to continually enhance their product and develop it into what it is today,” said Matt Taylor, General Manager of GMSV New Zealand.

“Trail Boss is the truck to choose when it comes to handling the rough stuff and getting things done.”

- News.com.au