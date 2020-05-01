Children steal 46 cars valued at over $1.8 million in bizarre string of heists

Ever wondered what would happen if the Peter Pan universe collided with the one from Gone in Sixty Seconds? Neither did we, but it'd probably look a little something like this.

A recent report out of America claims that a band of children has been linked to a total of 46 vehicle thefts since March 17 in the Winston-Salem and Kernersville areas of North Carolina.

While police believe that they have identified the thieves, they are having trouble bringing the culprits to justice, as most of them are underage, with some as young as nine-years-old.

The group of 19 children has been associated with no less than 20 heists in the past few weeks, at 13 different car dealerships across the area. The 46 cars that were stolen are believed to be worth upwards of $1.8 million.

40 of the 46 cars that were stolen have since been recovered, with police finding a 19-year-old man in possession of one. He has since been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle and is in a detention centre.

As the rest of the suspects are all underage, this guy is the only arrest that police have made in the inquiry so far. Numerous custody orders have been made for the juveniles, but all attempts have failed.

While kids stealing cars is a first here, children freely around car dealerships have caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage in the past. From keying cars, to just causing a general ruckus, it happens all over the show.