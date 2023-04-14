Christmas has come early. The Honda Civic Type R could finally be yours

ADVERTORIAL

After overwhelming demand and a sold-out launch, we know many of you were disappointed not to get your hands on the Honda Civic Type R. That’s why we’re excited to announce that an additional 50 are now up for grabs.

A true masterpiece of engineering

Love driving again. The award-winning, record-breaking Honda Civic Type R has redefined what it means to be a sports car. And at the heart of it? The 2.0L DOHC VTEC Turbo Charged engine.

Three distinct driving modes

In Comfort mode, the car is tuned for a relaxed driving experience and giving you a comfortable Civic performance.

In Sport mode, it becomes more aggressive and unleashes some power for stronger performance.

And the +R mode is giving a true beast performance with even sharper throttle response, intense suspension, and track-tuned electronic stability.

The track imprinted into its DNA

“If Honda does not race, there is no Honda.” – Soichiro Honda

This is a car designed with passion and a relentless pursuit of perfection. It reflects our unique thinking and drive for constant reinvention and re-evaluation. It’s a car only Honda could make.

The Managing Director of Honda New Zealand Nobuya Sonoda says: “We are privileged to make available to our customers more units of this exciting car”

Enter the draw to buy the Honda Civic Type R 2023

The opportunity to own and drive the Honda Civic Type R doesn’t come around often. To secure your chance, please come to your local Honda Store and place a deposit. We will draw the lottery on May 15th and your local store will be in touch with the participants to announce 50 lucky winners who will be able to purchase the legendary Honda Civic Type R 2023 for the price of $72000 + ORC + Clean car fee.