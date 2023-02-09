Citroen CEO says smaller, lighter cars are the future

CEO of Citroen, Vincent Cobée, says the proliferation of EVs will eventually put an end to conventionally shaped SUVs, and that automakers will have no choice but to design vehicles with lower rooflines and swoopy body shapes to improve efficiency, in a "post-SUV world."

He also says that creating lighter vehicles will help EVs have longer range, but agrees that it's easier said than done.

Using aluminium rather than steel would make a vehicle lighter, but it would significantly increase the manufacturing cost, which would then be reflected in the vehicle's sale price.

Because automakers are currently trying to keep costs down and avoid steep increases, they're needing to look at other ways to increase an EV's driving range.

This is where Cobée noted the importance of aerodynamic design.

The CEO predicts that there will potentially be regulations put in place that halts the production of SUVs, by limiting incentives to EVs that weigh under a particular threshold.

He thinks that, consequently, automakers will need to make a start on creating smaller SUVs.

The production of aluminium-bodied SUVs for mass markets isn't an option due to the large costs involved, so more compact vehicles with sleeker shapes are the way to go for future EVs.

He then pointed to the Oli concept, which was revealed last year, as a potential solution.

The target weight is just 1,000 kg and has a range of 400 kilometres due to its 40-kWh battery pack.

The concept also relies heavily on recycled materials, so has a low environmental impact. The roof, bed, and bonnet were created using recycled corrugated cardboard sandwiched between fibreglass panels.

To achieve a low weight, the concept replaced the sound system with removable Bluetooth speakers and the front seats were created using 80 percent less parts than those in a conventional SUV. The wheels are also made from a combination of aluminium and steel to help reduce the weight of the vehicle.

While the Oli is a concept car, an extreme example of what could be, Cobée believes automakers and regulators will need to meet in the middle, on a road to achieving carbon neutrality.