Citroen's kooky new C3 Aircross confirmed for NZ

French brand Citroen has kicked off 2021 by unveiling a face-lifted version of its C3 Aircross, and it brings a blend of new tech and a drastically redesigned front end.

As with most mid-cycle facelifts, the mechanicals have remained the same, but buyers get a lot more personalisation options, and a handful of new comfort features.

Embedded in that new front end are Citroen's distinctive Eco-LED headlights, and a bold new grille. There are reportedly 70 new colour combinations that can be optioned across the rest of the C3.

As mentioned, the engine and drivetrain has remained unchanged from the last model, with the turbocharged 1.2-litre mill pumping out 85kW/205Nm.

Despite the fact that it remains front-wheel drive, the C3 Aircross gets an optional Grip Control with Hill Descent Assist system, which is meant to help with things get hairy off-road.

On the inside, you'll find a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It also gets the company's new Advanced Comfort seats.

New Zealand pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we can imagine that it'll be here before the year's end.

“C3 Aircross still expresses all its modernity and originality with a true SUV attitude, an unmatched roominess and modularity and technologies that make everyday life easier,” said Vincent Cobée, Chief Executive Officer of Citroen.

“We wanted to capitalise on these strong points and bring it towards greater maturity in the expression of its design and more comfort on board. The result is very perceptible! Its face changes radically with a much more angular and assertive front-end, the new seat construction reinforces the well-being experience inside the vehicle.

“The new C3 Aircross ticks all the boxes of an SUV ‘by Citroen’ and has all the assets to continue its commercial success.”