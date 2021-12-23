Citroen's 'My Ami' is probably the world's cutest off-roader

While small electric city cars are picking up steam on the international market, quadricycles such as Citroen's little Ami are still a relatively foreign concept.

Designed to slip down small alleyways, the Ami is the perfect two-seater emissions-free city carver, but just recently Citroen decided to up the ante by unveiling the 'My Ami' concept.

Click here to view all Citroen listings on DRIVEN

Revealed as the off-road version, the My Ami features bull bars, wide fender flares, and meaty off-road tyres wrapped around steel wheels. It also gets rock rails, an auxiliary light bar, and a spare wheel mounted on the roof.

If the weather turns south during an off-road expedition, occupants can attach the waterproof canvas panels to stay dry. Die-hard Citroen fans will spot the reference to the Mehari here.

On the inside, occupants will enjoy the “Advanced Comfort seat cushions,” which feature twice the amount of padding over the standard Ami seats. It also gets a lot of internal storage.

Exact powertrain details weren't released, but the standard Ami uses a 5.5kWh battery that sends power to a 6kW electric motor. It can hit 45km/h and has a range of around 70km on a charge.