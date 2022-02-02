Cizeta is making a comeback

2021 was a good year for ultra-luxury vehicles and extremely exclusive supercars.

In fact, most luxury car brands (like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, etc.) say record years for sales last year. The rich are getting richer, and it shows.

This massive expensive-car-boom has prompted new and weird cars to pop up on the scene too. The latest of these, is Cizeta.

Yes, Cizeta is coming back. And this supercar is coming back with a vengeance.

Reportedly, Germany-based Italian businessman Antonio Mandelli, has bought what’s left of Cizeta Automobili SRL and plans to revive it. An official announcement is pending, but he'll be making one with a €40 million backing from Deutsche Bank and the blessing of Cizeta V16T designer Marcello Gandini.

Gandini is responsible for the design of the original Countach and his work on the V16T drew elements from a prototype version of the Countach’s successor, the Diablo. The front end of the car has some clear similarities with the Diablo, but the rest of the car is pretty unique.

The Lamborghini roots are strong in Cizeta, as it was founded by a former Lamborghini test driver and engineer, Claudio Zampolli. The engine was also made from parts of a Lamborghini, using two Uracco 90-degree V8s joined to create a very interesting 6.0-litre V16 with four cylinder heads and eight camshafts.

Only 10 of the original vehicles were ever made, one of those being a prototype. The prototype is actually up for auction currently, with an upper estimate of $1.2 million.

While it may be easy to follow in the every-growing electric hypercar trend, Cizeta will in fact be revitalising it's original V16. It'll be fitted inside a modern carbon fibre tub structure, rather than a tubular spaceframe like the original.

And apparently, there's already a prototype in our midst. But it may be some time before we get a production-ready vehicle.