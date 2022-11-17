Classic Ford Falcon XY GT nicked in $300k heist

A 1971 Ford Falcon XY GT, worth $130,000, has been stolen in a brazen robbery in regional Victoria.

The classic car was stolen during a midnight heist which saw a total of $300,000 worth of goods stolen from a New Gisborne commercial property last month.

Police say a band of unknown offenders in two utes cut the gate to the Hamilton Road property at about midnight on October 17.

As well as the 1971 blue/green Ford Falcon XY GT [registration 8999H8] replica sedan, said to be worth $130,000, the thieves stole a truck and trailer and used a forklift inside to load the truck with a ride-on lawnmower, water tanks, tools, water pumps and electric tools.

They then fled the scene in a convoy of the two utes, one with the trailer attached and the stolen Ford Falcon and truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to come as detectives from the Macedon Crime Investigation Unit continue to investigate the theft.

- news.com.au