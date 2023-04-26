Classic Lotus Excel, Jeff Koons BMW headline Webb's $2m Collectors' Cars auction

New Zealand auction house Webb's has what it calls a "stunning range of collectors' cars and motorcycles" coming up for sale on Sunday April 30.

A classic Lotus is positioned as the star attraction: a 1985 Excel, in all its angular 1980s glory.

The Excel is an example of the intriguing, sometimes head-scratching collaborations that were happening in the motor industry in the 1980s.

Excel was launched in 1982 and holds an important place in the company's history for a number of reasons. It was last Lotus to be released under the leadership of company founder Colin Chapman (who passed away in 1982), but also the product of a partnership between Lotus and Toyota.

Lotus was in financial difficulty at the time (Chapman was even embroiled in John Delorean's questionable financial dealings, but that's a whole other story) and Toyota had stepped in as a shareholder. The Excel benefitted from access to Toyota componentry, which included a gearbox, differential, driveshafts and disc brakes from the famously reliable and robust Japanese maker. And of course Lotus was always known for its famously excellent handling.

The 1985 Excel on offer at Webb's is claimed to be in "excellent condition" and has 30,000 miles (48,279km) on the clock. It's expected to fetch between $45,000-$55,000.

It's not all retro. Another rare car up for auction is also quite a new one: a 2022 8 X Jeff Koons BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupe.

Artist Jeff Koons (who also contributed to the BMW Art Car series in 2010) was invited to design a limited-edition BMW by the company back in 2017. The 8 X Jeff Koons M850i, unveiled in March 2022 at the Frieze Los Angeles Art fair, is the result.

This is one of only 99 to be produced globally and is said to be in showroom condition with "only delivery kilometres" on the clock. It's valued at $400,000-$500,000.

A more traditional classic - not to mention one of the most beautiful (and beautiful-sounding) coupes ever made - is the 1967 Lancia Fulvia Series 1 also up for auction, at an estimate of $50,000-$60,000.

The Fulvia has its roots in rallying, competing against the likes of the Porsche 911S, Renault Alpine and Mini Cooper S.

This example comes with a Gold Plate classification from the ASI (Automotoclub Storico Italiano), the Italian classic car authority, signifying that it's in exceptional condition.

The auction includes an incredible collection of 11 rare motorcycles owned by engineer Chris North; all have been in storage for many years. It includes some "ready to go whereas others are restoration projects, says Webb's.

“I realised I was never going to be a top rider so concentrated on builds, maintaining, tuning bikes with a bit of buying and selling on the side," says North.

"I bought a few old MAC Velocettes, which were light, fast and quite simple. That is when I started collecting. I was mostly a Velocette and Norton man. In later years I started collecting anything odd or different just for something new. I have collected a few cars also, but motorcycles are very manageable and fun to ride. You can get at them without getting under them.

"I am giving up motorcycles on doctors’ orders and will have to sell my collection.”

The full catalogue of cars, motorcycles and collectables is available online at Webb's.

