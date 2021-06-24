Clean Car Calculator: DRIVEN's guide to the Clean Car Scheme

The New Zealand Government has launched a Clean Car “feebate” scheme, effective July 1. It’s designed to reward purchasers of lower-emissions vehicles with a rebate, while applying an extra fee to the purchase of higher-emissions vehicles.

It only applies to new or used-import vehicles being registered in NZ for the first time.

From July-December 2021, buyers of Electric Vehicles (those that can be recharged with a plug) costing under $80,000 will receive rebates. This applies to both Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) that run purely on battery power, or Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) that also have a petrol or diesel engine. Note that PHEVs must have an external plug to qualify for the 2021 scheme.

In 2022, subject to legislation being passed, the feebate scheme opens up to all vehicles. Those of emissions under 146g/km will receive rebates, while those over 192g/km will incur fees. There’s also a “zero band” between 147-191g/km where vehicles are unaffected by the programme.

Complicated, right? Especially since the rebates/fines are calculated on a sliding scale according to emissions output.

That’s where DRIVEN is stepping in to help. Our Clean Car Calculator can provide you with the rebate or fine that applies to specific vehicles from January 2022; you can search by make, model, fuel type… or any combination of the above.

We’ve started with the most popular models available in the NZ new-vehicle market, but data will be updated as it become available and we will also be expanding the calculator to include used import vehicles.

DISCLAIMER: Data is supplied for reference only and subject to change without notice. 2022 rebates and fees are indicative and subject to legislation being passed. Not all vehicles on sale are listed.