Climate activists throw flour on BMW painted by Andy Warhol

A BMW M1 painted by famed pop artist, Andy Warhol has been the subject of attack by a group of climate activists.

The car was on display in Milan, Italy, where activists from the organisation Ultima Generazione dumped several bags of flour on it before security intervened.

Se i media raccontassero la verità, tutta la popolazione pretenderebbe un cambiamento urgente.

Purtroppo questo non avviene, il problema è ancora marginalizzato o addirittura negato: ci sentiamo in dovere di agire così! #milano #AndyWarhol #clima #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/z1GV8XyhJT — Ultima Generazione (@UltimaGenerazi1) November 18, 2022

It's not clear whether the flour caused damage to the car's paint job, which was created by Warhol in 1979.

Two activists were seen being dragged away from the vehicle, which at this stage, looked like a light dusting of snow covered it.

A report from Art News says that the protesters initially intended to stick themselves to the windows, but it didn't work. Four activists were seen sitting next to the car, according to the same report.

BMW commissioned the painting of several art cars over the years, but this M1 is possibly the most well-known due to its connection to Andy Warhol. It was also raced in Le Mans the year it was painted.

The design of the paintwork certainly represents Warhol's typical style, with bright colours and sweeping brush strokes.

BMW quoted Warhol in a feature on the car in 2019, saying he "attempted to show speed as a visual image. When an automobile is really traveling fast, all the lines and colors are transformed into a blur."