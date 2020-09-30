Coast's Sam Wallace lists his beloved Audi RS4 to make room for twins

Earlier this year, Coast host and DRIVEN ambassador Sam Wallace revealed that he had twins on the way. After getting the house issue out of the way, the time has finally come to let go of his beloved Audi RS4.

Unfortunately, fitting three children in car seats across the back seat of an old performance sedan isn't an option, but as it is one of the most immaculate B7 RS4s in the country, we're sure he'll have no trouble getting rid of it.

As one of the most sought-after RS models Audi has ever released, the B7 RS4 still stands up in modern performance standards, with it giving an RTR Mustang a good run for its money earlier this year.

With a 4.2-litre V8 making 309kW and 430Nm of torque beneath the bonnet, it doesn't lack anything in the power department. This abundance of grunt is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual like all B7s.

As we saw when this car squared up with the new Mustang, its an expert in the 0-100km/h category, completing the sprint in 4.4 seconds, and running the quarter-mile in an impressive 12.6-seconds.

In the listing, Sam explains that the car has been in his family since new, and has been serviced meticulously for the 99,200km that it has travelled in its life.

