Come and join the Bathurst Boot Party in Auckland

Being at Mount Panorama in person for the iconic Bathurst 1000 race is a truly great experience: the unique sights and sounds shared with like-minded motorsport enthusiasts.

But very few people have that opportunity, especially in these difficult times. The next best thing for Kiwi fans has to be the Bathurst Boot Party, presented by Supercars, Repco and Auckland Stadiums at Mount Smart on November 7. It’s the “official” New Zealand screening of the Bathurst 1000, endorsed by Bathurst Council and the first event of its kind to be sanctioned outside Australia.

The 212 square-metre viewing screen will be complemented by a festival-style set up across the venue with live entertainment, motorsport activations and demos, special guests, competitions, classic car displays (some supercars, even) and an afterparty.

Tickets (from $25 for earlybirds, children free) are now on sale, with indoor/outdoor options and “boot” packages available for VIPs and groups of 10. It’s family friendly, with kids’ amusement and chill-out zones at the newly opened Lilyworld Garden Bar at Mt Smart Stadium.

There will also be additional screens around the venues (including Lilyworld), so you can keep an eye on The Great Race wherever you are.