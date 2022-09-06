Company upcycles used Toyota Corollas into EV utes for tradies

A company based in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, Upcycle Green Technology, is turning used Toyota Corollas into compact electric utes.

It starts off with used 2009-2013 Corollas, most of which are destined for a scrap yard, and transforms them into efficient, electric utility vehicles for tradespeople, labourers, and fleet companies.

Owner and founder, Natal Antonini, says the average compact ute in the area used around $30 worth of fuel per 100 kilometres, while his electric Corolla utes use roughly $2.50 of electricity over that same distance. He says this could save drivers thousands of dollars per year, and the savings would be even greater for the local tradies and small business owners who are the most affected by rising fuel costs.

According to the company, the electric Corolla utes have a range of up to 150 kilometres, which isn't much, but considering they only cost around $35,000, it's not too shabby. The battery packs are reportedly 26 kWh, with the electric motor producing 101kW. The company is also working on creating a more expensive model with a longer range.

Production is reportedly very green as well, with the company claiming there are almost no CO2 emissions in the production process. This is because it is taking used vehicles and installing existing batteries into them. The company also recycles all of the donor Corolla's fluids, metals, and plastics, and some of the metals are modified and repurposed into the final electric car.

While these compact electric utes aren't going to prove competitive to those of mainstream automakers, Antonini says that's not the intention.

The company only wants to provide fuel efficient and environmentally friendly utility vehicles to local small businesses and tradies to try and help them save money on fuel and other work vehicles. "We have a small island and a small car company. So I think it's pretty nice," says Antonini.