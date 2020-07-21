Confirmed: BMW M5 super sedan pricing revealed, undercuts Audi RS6

A month after formally unveiling the new BMW M5, BMW New Zealand has confirmed the sport sedan's line-up and pricing.

Two models of M5 are destined for Kiwi shores; the Pure and the Competition. The former represents a more stripped back and simple version of the German V8 brute, while the latter adds the thick layer of extra performance you'd expect from the Competition nameplate.

Pure pricing will start from $189,900 and Competition pricing will start from $234,300. Both come powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, make use of all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Steptronic automatic, and feature pumped arches and vents galore.

Output is one of the key differences. The Pure comes with 441kW or power and 750Nm of torque out of the box, with the Competition adding another 19kW on top. It also sits 7mm closer to the tarmac with suspension approximately 10 per cent additional stiffness.

This all adds up to a tenth of a second gain in the 0–100km/h acceleration stakes, the Pure performing the task in 3.4 seconds and the competition 3.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h.

Combined, these figures mean that the new M5 is both cheaper than the $219,900 Audi RS6, but also quicker off the mark by at least two tenths of a second. The M5 has 50 less newtons to its name, but it also doesn't have to haul around a wagon structure on its rear wheels.

The news comes as BMW New Zealand continues to rise. The firm recently confirmed it registered more vehicles locally in the first half of 2020 than it did in 2019, defying the Covid-19 pandemic and its various restrictions.

"This great achievement proves that our team and dealership network are amazing, our product range has immense appeal, and our ‘Power of Choice’ strategy is right, putting customers at the forefront," said BMW Group New Zealand Managing Director, Karol Abrasowicz-Madej.

"BMW and MINI are both in great stead despite these challenging times, and with new and exciting products reaching our shores soon, we will continue to push ahead for a good result in the second half of this year."

