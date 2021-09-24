Confirmed: Ford aren't making a convertible Mustang Shelby GT500

If you were holding out for Ford to make a convertible version of the Mustang Shelby GT500, I've got bad news for you.

Ford have confirmed that they will not be creating such a vehicle, explaining that the company have already reached full potential of the current-generation S550 chassis.

“When we designed the (S550 platform Mustang) we really looked at the high end and projected what we’ve historically been able to do," says Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer, when spoke recently with Muscle Cars & Trucks.

"The GT500 I think we projected for. It’s towards the top end of the capabilities of (S550)… one of the things we didn’t do was a convertible variant for that reason. You have to find the bandwidth of the architecture.”

But don't get too upset. While you may not be able to purchase a convertible Mustang with 760hp and a 5.2 litre supercharged V8, there are other high-powered drop-top mustangs available.

Just look to Shelby American, who offer convertible and Speedster options of its Super Snake that are supercharged with 5.0 litre V8 with 825 hp. You can pick these up with either a six-speed manual transmission, or an automatic with power sent to the rear wheels.

And with the current-generation Mustang reaching the end of its lifecycle, Ford is beginning to look at the new S650 model. Reportedly, we could get a glimpse at the new generation as early as next year.