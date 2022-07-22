Confirmed: Ford Mustang Mach-E is coming to New Zealand

Ford New Zealand yesterday confirmed the internationally renowned Ford Mustang Mach-E is coming to New Zealand.

The all-electric Mustang Mach-E – the first production Ford ever developed from the ground up to deliver pure-electric, zero-tailpipe-emission driving – is arriving for customers in New Zealand from early 2023.

The Mustang Mach-E introduces the freedom, performance, and iconic character of the world’s best-selling sports car to all-electric vehicle customers.

Powered by a responsive, energy-efficient, battery-electric drivetrain, the first-ever SUV member of the Mustang family delivers super-car-comparable performance and acceleration.

Ford brought the Mustang Mach-E to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek and beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling.

View Ford Mustang listings on Driven

“The Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has ever introduced and it will be amazing on New Zealand roads,” said Simon Rutherford, Managing Director, Ford New Zealand. “For us, this is a big success already – it’s taken a lot of work behind the scenes but now we’re very excited to be launching this incredible vehicle to our customers.”

The Mach-E is part of an ongoing customer-focused electrification strategy that will give Kiwi customers the choice of up to seven new Ford electrified vehicles by the end of 2024.

This year Ford has already moved to offer electrified powertrains – PHEVs, MHEVs and Hybrids – across most of its passenger, SUV and Transit range. And arriving soon this year is the new Ford E-Transit; Ford New Zealand’s first full battery electric commercial vehicle.

Ford New Zealand’s EV roadmap forms part of Ford’s global investment of US$30 billion (approx. NZD$43 billion) in electrification by 2025.

To ensure a smooth electrification rollout, Ford New Zealand is working with Singer Electric New Zealand, a leading supplier of electric vehicle charging infrastructure for both homes and businesses.

With Singer Electric, Ford has rolled out charging stations to all Ford NZ’s main dealer sites across the country and is in the process of expanding this to all dealership branch locations. Installations include customer forecourt charging stations and charging capabilities in service areas.

Full model specification and pricing details for the Ford Mustang Mach-E will be announced closer to its New Zealand market launch.