Confirmed: Nissan Z set for 2022 New Zealand launch

Just yesterday, Nissan's highly-anticipated 'Z' was unveiled, which is set to be the successor to the dated 370Z, and looks to be the most exciting thing that has come from the brand in a long time.

What's more, DRIVEN has since received confirmation from Nissan New Zealand that it will be landing locally next year.

Click here to view all Nissan 370Z listings on DRIVEN

While pricing and specification is yet to be revealed, the Nissan New Zealand spokesperson said that the brand is "[looking] forward to its arrival in New Zealand next year."

With this, we can expect to see more details around the Z released closer to its launch date, but it is assumed that New Zealand will likely only get the 'Performance' model.

If we were to take a guess at the price point, we can imagine that Nissan will be wanting to undercut Toyota's GR Supra to appeal to the enthusiast market.

And considering that this Supra starts at $99,290, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Z above the $90K mark.

Unlike the GR Supra, Nissan is planning on offering the Z with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. A nine-speed auto will also be available if three pedals don't appeal.

As expected, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine sits at the business end of the Z. This VR30DDTT is reportedly good for around 300kW and 474Nm of torque, which is available between 1,600 and 5,600rpm.

While performance times are yet t be revealed, Nissan has estimated a 0-100km/h time that's 15 per cent faster than the previous model. This should put it in the region of 4.2-4.5 seconds to 100km/h.