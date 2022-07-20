Cop’s sassy response to speeding drivers

A police officer has caused a stir online after flaunting an array of interesting dance moves in a video about speeding.

Senior Constable Matt Browne took part in a TikTok clip shared to South Australia Police’s account on Monday, cutting shapes to Alexis Jordan’s hit song, Happiness.

The trend typically involves creators giving examples of how people respond to something they did, for example losing weight or announcing they don’t want to have children.

South Australia Police took a different approach, however, offering examples of “excuses people have given us for speeding”.

Senior Constable Browne busted a series of moves as different excuses flashed across the video, including “I was just trying to get there quickly before I forget where I’m going”.

“I was just seeing if your radar is accurate. It appears it is,” was another one.

“The wind was pushing my car faster,” was also popular among lead-foot drivers, as well as, “I thought speeding was going REALLY fast, I’m only 20km/h over”.

Senior Constable Browne said he had taken dancing inspiration from multiple sources.

“I guess my moves were inspired by years of watching Rage on a Saturday morning,” he told news.com.au.

“And I tried to pay tribute to some classic film clips from Rick Astley, Beyonce and Elvis.”

The police force captioned the video, which has been viewed more than two million times, saying, “No excuses. Especially not these. Please drive safely”.

Of the 2000 people to comment were many sharing excuses they had tried using to get out of being fined for speeding.

“My favourite is that I was keeping up with traffic and when told there isn’t any, I say that’s how far behind I am,” one wrote.

“I got caught in my 20s for speeding and my excuse was trying to get to Maccas before breakfast menu was over,” another said.

“The one time I got pulled over for speeding my excuse was ‘listen to those screaming kids in the back, tell me you wouldn’t try to get home faster’,” someone else wrote.

Many others said they had tried unsuccessfully to use a bathroom emergency as an excuse.

While most were fans of the police’s quirky approach to condemning speeding, others thought the video was “desperate”.

“Ugh, this feels a little desperate,” one wrote.

“Shouldn’t you be stopping the crime instead of looking like you’re shaking a bug off you trying to dance?” someone else said.

“I’ll tell you what needs a ticket. Them dance moves mate,” a third wrote.

- news.com.au