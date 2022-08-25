Corolla Cross hybrid SUV prices and specification: Toyota NZ's next big (compact) thing in detail

Toyota New Zealand is yet to formally announce pricing and specification for what might well be its next big thing, a hybrid-SUV version of the ubiquitous Corolla. But that hasn’t stopped it providing "indicative only" details for potential customers on its website, ahead of launch in late-2022.

A small-medium SUV that fits in between the C-HR and RAV4, the Corolla Cross will cost between $41,990-$51,990.

It features a 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain (the Corolla hatch is a 1.8), with a choice of FWD or AWD. Three specification levels are to be offered: GX, GXL and Limited. All are front-drive, but the top Limited is also available with an AWD powertrain.

In the FWD version the petrol engine is assisted by an electric motor; the car can also travel for very short distances on electric power alone. The “E Four” AWD version has an additional electric motor on the rear axle - it's similar in concept to the system used on the RAV4 hybrid AWD.

As expected, the dimensions of the new Corolla Cross slot neatly in between the C-HR and RAV4 models. It's 75mm longer and 55mm taller than the C-HR, but 140mm shorter and 65mm lower than the RAV4.

However, the pricing… crosses over. The $41,990 start price for GX FWD is just $1000 above the entry C-HR, while the $51,990 ask for the flagship Limited AWD is well into RAV4 territory ($46,490-$58,490).

The mid-range Corolla Cross GXL is listed at $44,990 (close to upper-spec C-HR models), while the fully loaded Limited FWD is $48,990 (meaning the premium for the Limited E-Four AWD is $3000).

The Cross petrol engine produces 112kW/190Nm, but total system output is 135kW combined. The outputs are the same for FWD and AWD models, although there’s the tiniest difference in fuel economy and CO2 between the two: 4.8l/100 and 107g/km for the FWD versus 4.9l/100km and 112g/km for the AWD. These are Clean Car Discount-compatible 3P-WLTP figures, although Toyota NZ says government rebate data is not yet available; all models are definitely be in the Discount zone.

Is it really a “Corolla” ($35,990-$42,490) though? The engine and body are larger, but the platform and interior architecture are shared. You could definitely argue the Cross is more closely related to the Corolla hatch than any other Toyota model. The same situation exists with Yaris hatch and Yaris Cross, which look and feel completely different but share much of their basic hardware.

The Cross is hybrid only, of course. Toyota NZ has already announced that the mainstream Corolla range will be petrol-electric only going forward.

“For some time now, Toyota’s hybrid-electric powertrain has been the most popular choice across not just the Corolla range, but passenger cars generally,” says Steve Prangnell, general manager of sales.

“We have reached the tipping point of customer sentiment towards hybrid-electric options, and Toyota’s customer focus is reflected by this change. We are also committed to reducing the carbon emissions of our new vehicle product range and are on track to exceed the Government’s 2023 Clean Car Standard target for Toyota and Lexus.”

Toyota NZ has already confirmed that the rest of the mainstream Corolla range – hatch, sedan and wagon – will transition to hybrid-only power by the end of the year.

That’s hybrid power for all “mainstream” Corollas, of course. The forthcoming high-performance GR Corolla remains a pure-petrol machine.