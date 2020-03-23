Coronavirus: GM offers facilities to help with ventilator production

Numerous automotive manufactures around the world have claimed to be "investigating" ways to assist with ventilator production, to help those suffering from Coronavirus.

General Motors in America is the first manufacturer to reveal a plan that has been put in place to use its infrastructure to assist Ventec Life Systems in producing these ventilators.

"Ventec will leverage GM's logistics, purchasing, and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators," said both companies in a release.

"We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," stated GM CEO Mary Barra. "We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."

"With GM's help, Ventec will increase ventilator production," added Chris Kiple, Ventec Life Systems CEO. "By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives."

Details surrounding where the ventilators will be built, and as to who exactly will be making them remains unclear. United Auto Workers may be tasked with this production process.

Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both have expressed interest in doing the same with automotive factories that have ceased production, but are yet to put a proper plan in place.

Despite this, experts predict that it could take up to 18 months to re-tool a factory for large scale ventilation production, meaning that the window of opportunity may be missed.

Elon Musk has also mentioned that SpaceX is "working on ventilators", but may not be needed.