Could the Desert Chase Toyota Tundra be in production?

Last year at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Toyota introduced a concept ute: Desert Chase Toyota Tundra.

It looked like a vision of Toyota's Ford Raptor fighter, with its skid plates, oversized lights, and long-travel suspension and was built on the base of a TRD Pro.

At the time, Toyota was clear that the trophy-style ute was purely a concept. However, according to reports, a production version of the vehicle is currently being tested.

News outlet, The Drive, received an inside scoop that the final version will be very similar to Desert Chase SEMA concept, and that Toyota is planning on desert racing the ute for its debut.

But, Toyota hasn't confirmed anything, with a spokesperson for the automaker saying they "cannot comment or speculate on new product."

The Desert Chase Toyota Tundra has 37-inch tyres, with a long-travel suspension setup to suit. The Tundra TRD Pro, on which the car is based, comes standard with a hybrid powertrain, so we can assume the Desert Chase would offer the same. It has 325 kW and 790 nm of torque, but we'd expect this to be upgraded to suit the more powerful aesthetics the Desert Chase Toyota Tundra offers.

We don't have any real details yet, and the ute hasn't even been officially confirmed by Toyota. But to speculate, this would certainly provide some competition for the Ford Raptor.