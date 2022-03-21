Could there be an Audi ute in our future?

Audi is considering bringing a ute to its lineup.

But before you get too excited, no promises have been made.

It comes after Audi Charman of the Board, Markus Duesmann, was asked about the possibility of releasing a pickup by a reporter ahead of a Volkswagen Group earnings meeting.

"I can't promise that we will do one, but we are looking into it," he replied. "Actually, we will present—not too far from now—maybe something."

Now, this certainly isn't a confirmation that a ute with four interlinked circles will be gracing the market any time soon. Or at all. But the German automaker is considering it.

With Volkswagen gearing up to release its next-generation Amarok ute, it makes the possibility of an Audi pickup even more realistic. The Amarok is built in partnership with Ford and has Ranger underpinnings, so it wouldn't be a huge task to create one for Audi.

We'll have to wait and see whether Audi will create its own version of an Amarok, or whether Audi will even create a ute in the first place. But it sure would be a big step for the company to take.