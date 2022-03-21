Home / News / Could there be an Audi ute in our future?

Could there be an Audi ute in our future?

By Maxene London • 21/03/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Audi is considering bringing a ute to its lineup. 

But before you get too excited, no promises have been made.

It comes after Audi Charman of the Board, Markus Duesmann, was asked about the possibility of releasing a pickup by a reporter ahead of a Volkswagen Group earnings meeting. 

"I can't promise that we will do one, but we are looking into it," he replied. "Actually, we will present—not too far from now—maybe something."

Now, this certainly isn't a confirmation that a ute with four interlinked circles will be gracing the market any time soon. Or at all. But the German automaker is considering it.

READ MORE

With Volkswagen gearing up to release its next-generation Amarok ute, it makes the possibility of an Audi pickup even more realistic. The Amarok is built in partnership with Ford and has Ranger underpinnings, so it wouldn't be a huge task to create one for Audi.

We'll have to wait and see whether Audi will create its own version of an Amarok, or whether Audi will even create a ute in the first place. But it sure would be a big step for the company to take.

By Maxene London • 21/03/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota Hiace Van Super GL Dark Prime Toyota Hiace Van Super GL Dark Prime
Toyota Hiace Van Super GL Dark Prime

$60,150

Nissan X-Trail 20XT Nissan X-Trail 20XT
Nissan X-Trail 20XT

$11,950

Toyota Harrier ELEGANCE Toyota Harrier ELEGANCE
Toyota Harrier ELEGANCE

$39,950

Subaru Legacy B4 Subaru Legacy B4
Subaru Legacy B4

$26,990

We Recommend