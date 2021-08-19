Countdown is on for the reveal of Volkswagen's SUV-coupe-BEV, the ID.5 GTX

It's not enough for carmakers with aspirations towards premium status to have SUVs any more. They also must have coupe SUVs.

Volkswagen is now counting down to the IAA Munich Motor Show and the launch of the ID.5 GTX: the third in its new "ID" family of pure-electric models (after the ID.3 hatch and ID.4 SUV) to be built on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform.

The company says the ID.5 GTX will make its debut as a "disguised concept" at the show, although the preview pictures published here give a look at something that seems very production ready.

The GTX badge aligns the ID.5 with the brand's more sporting models (GTI, GTD and GTE among them). Think of it as a more performance-oriented coupe version of the ID.4 SUV - which is also offered in GTX form.

There are electric motors on both the front and rear axles, with the 77kWh lithium-ion battery giving a "projected" range of up to 497km.

While VW says the ID.5 GTX will be in European dealerships next year, it'll be a much longer wait for New Zealander buyers - if the car is available at all when the ID brand launches locally.

Speaking at the Golf 8 launch earlier this year, VW NZ general manager Greg Leet reiterated that even getting hold of electrified versions of current models is challenging, thanks to demand to meet emissions standards in Europe and the logistics of allocating new models to tiny export markets.

The ID range is a whole other issue, and we aren't likely to see any MEB models until 2023 or later. They are “almost a complete buying cycle away,” said Leet.

When they do become available, it may be a case of VW NZ having to pick the most suitable model to focus on, rather than being able to offer a full lineup. That would most likely be the mainstream ID.4 SUV.

The ID.3 and ID.4 are already appearing in NZ as parallel imports, albeit without the market-specific connectivity offered in Europe.