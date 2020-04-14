Home / News / Covid-19: Ola launches contactless delivery service

Covid-19: Ola launches contactless delivery service

By Driven • 14/04/2020
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

As the world adjusts to this lockdown lifestyle, businesses are having to find new ways to collect revenue, and adapt to the contactless way of living.

While the ride-sharing app Ola is still offering its services throughout the lockdown period for essential travel, for those who want to avoid public transport, it is also opening up other services. 

The app recently announced that it has launched a new contactless parcel delivery service. This service offers same-day delivery between two locations while practicing social distancing. 

You can read all about Ola's new contactless delivery service here.

Unsurprisingly, Ola isn't the only business changing protocols for the Covid-19 lockdown period. 

Automakers from all around the globe are making use of temporarily closed production facilities, and using the space to manufacture masks and ventilators for the victims of the virus. Ford, General Motors, FCA, and Tesla have announced these production services.

Land Rover has deployed a fleet of 160 new vehicles including a few 2020 Defenders to assist the Red Cross around the globe.

