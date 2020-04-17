Covid-19: What car buying looks like under Alert Level 3

With the government's announcement of what level 3 would look like yesterday, a lot of people have been left wondering what it means for them, and their business.

Luckily, the government has also provided a heap of resources that thoroughly explain these lockdown rules, and what they mean for businesses such a car dealerships.

Auto dealerships fall under the category of workplace premises accessed by the public or customers. Refer to the table at the bottom of this page.

Under level 3 it is advising that businesses of this nature can operate through contactless delivery or pick-up, however they cannot have physical storefronts open to the public.

The Ministry of Business will provide a further breakdown and example on Monday to accompany the level 4/level 3 decision.

Click here for more information regarding the rules.