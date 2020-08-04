Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates season win with $14 million Bugatti Centodieci

Winning a season title with you team is enough reason to celebrate for any footballer, but Cristiano Ronaldo has really pushed the boat out by adding another extremely exclusive Bugatti to his garage.

While exact purchase details remain unclear, when Bugatti pulled the covers off the Centodieci late last year, the French brand revealed that the Chiron-based hypercar would start somewhere around the US$9 million mark.

CR7 reportedly ordered the Centodieci in black and white, which is the same colour scheme that his current team Juventus uses. Unfortunately, Ronaldo will have to wait until 2021 to take delivery of it.

This Centodieci will join his already-packed garage which features hypercars of all shapes and forms, including two other Bugattis - a Veyron, and a Chiron. There was a rumour floating around that CR7 purchased Bugatti's $26 million La Voiture Noire, but that has since been disproven.

Unveiled as the spiritual successor to Bugatti's iconic EB110, the Centodieci is powered by an 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine that pumps out a mind-blowing 1177kW and 1600Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100km/h time of 2.4 seconds, before topping out at a hefty 380km/h.

Just ten Centodiecis are set to be built over the next year or so, and all were accounted for even before Bugatti made the public announcement. If you're after a similar spec Bugatti, the Chiron Super Sport would be the next best bet.