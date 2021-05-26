Cupra Born revealed as an angry-looking version of the electric VW ID.3

Due to the sheer size of Volkswagen as an automotive brand, it has the ability to share almost all of its platforms multiple sub-brands. We've seen this for quite some time now with petrol cars, but it's a relatively new thing for EVs.

A prime example is the Porsche Taycan, which now underpins the Audi e-tron GT. Along the same lines, Cupra recently revealed the Born, which shares a lot with Volkswagen's ID.3.

In essence, this is just an ID.3 with a new body, but this has resulted in a spicy-looking EV that serves as an alternative for those looking at getting into a battery-powered Volkswagen.

While the doors, and rear quarter have been directly taken from the VW, the revised front and rear ends look a lot more dynamic. Arguably the coolest aspect of this re-design is the floating C pillar behind the rear doors.

On the inside, the Born EV is almost identical to the ID.3, except for the addition of Cupra's famous copper-coloured accents. A raised centre console, and the sport seats are the other two main differences here.

In terms of drivelines, the base Born uses a single motor mounted on the rear axle. It features a 45kWh battery that is good for around 340km of range on the WLTP cycle. Power is rated at 110kW, and it'll take around nine seconds to hit 100km/h.

Two higher-spec models are also available, featuring a larger 58kWh battery. This brings range up to 418km, and brings the 0-100km/h time up to 7.3 seconds in the standard model.

Opting for the e-boost motor gets you up to 170kW, and will further drop the 0-100km/h time to 6.6 seconds. This model also features a 'Push to Pass' button on the steering wheel, which will provide extra power for a short burst.

If these options still aren't enough, it will also get a 77kWh battery in the long range model, which will provide a range of 550km.

Right now, Europe is the only market that the Born has been confirmed for, but we've reached out to Cupra New Zealand to ask about local availibility.