CX-90, Mazda's most powerful-ever production model, revealed in full

Mazda has revealed its new CX-90 seven-seat SUV, which it says showcases a "new level of family luxury and Mazda premium design". While Mazda New Zealand has not yet shared any information about local launch timing, it's expected here this year along with its smaller sister model, the CX-60; the Kiwi distributor is already asking for expressions of interest for both on its website.

Both models are based on Mazda's new Large Product Group platform, which is configured for rear-drive - although the CX-90 will of course be AWD.

It will serve as replacement for the CX-9 in NZ and like that model, is more American in size and style than Mazda's other SUV offerings. Appropriately, the world premiere was in Malibu, California.

Mazda has already confirmed the CX-60's all-new 3.3-litre inline six-cylinder e-Skyactiv turbocharged engine is its most powerful production powerplant ever, with 254kW/500Nm. It's equipped with the "M-Hybrid Boost" 48V mild-hybrid system: an electric motor is placed between the engine and transmission, to assist with acceleration from a standstill, and (unusually for a mild hybrid) able to directly power the SUV at low speed.

There's also an e-Skyactiv turbocharged diesel engine available, sharing the same 3.3-litre capacity, inline-six configuration and MHEV technology, with 187kW/550Nm. Mazda NZ may not be so keen on that; it deleted its diesel engines for the CX-5 last year.

The CX-90 is also compatible with PHEV technology, featuring a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine - as offered on the sister CX-60.

The mild hybrid powertrains are paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, specifically designed for longitudinal engines and the large platform.

The CX-90 is also equipped with Kinematic Posture Control, a technology for Mazda RWD cars that was first offered on the Mazda MX-5, to suppress body lift on tight corners.

It wouldn't be a new Mazda without a new red colour. The launch car is shown in Artisan Red, "specifically designed to suit the Mazda CX-90 and other large platform product".

The cabin includes Nappa leather, Maple wood, and new fabrics. The upholstery on the dash is connected using hanging stitches, which is "specifically inspired by hand-bookbinding and an intricate Japanese weaving technique known as Kakenui".