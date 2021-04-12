Cyberster: MG reveals stunning electric roadster concept

Due to international Covid-19 travel restrictions, car shows around the world have been put on the back-burner recently, but that's something that's set to change in the coming months.

It seems that the Shanghai Auto Show will be the first to go ahead, with manufacturers starting to tease their creations before the big day.

Dubbed the 'Cyberster' (who knows how it's pronounced) MG is one of the first brands to show off what it will be bringing to the big event. And it's worth getting excited about.

According to the Chinese brand with British roots, this open-topped two-seater draws inspiration from the classic MGB Roadster, but brings its aesthetic into the futuristic electric age.

While exact performance details haven't been revealed, MG claims that it will hit 100km/h in less than three seconds, and also be able to cover up to 800km on a full charge.

You'll notice that the front end of the Cyberster features a classically shaped MG grille, and 'Magic Eye' headlights that echo the round ones found on the original two-seater.

On the inside, the roadster gets an incredibly futuristic cockpit with a yoke steering wheel and digital display. It also features a divider between the driver and passenger seats.

“The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design,” said Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London. “Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

We can expect to see more about this Cyberster when it makes its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 21.