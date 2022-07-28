Czech police convert seized Ferrari 458 into patrol car

Unusual police cars are always going to be cool, whether its the ridiculous fleet of supercars that roams around Dubai, or the big Rams over in Australia, there's something inherently interesting about these vehicles.

What's even better is when these cars have a cool backstory, like this Ferrari 458 that was seized by Czech police before being turned into a fully functioning patrol vehicle.

Used as a PR piece, this Ferrari was reportedly seized from a storage lock-up, where it had been sitting for the past ten years. It was then restored to its current condition.

According to the force, this exercise only cost around $20,000, which is far cheaper than what it would have been to add another Skoda to the fleet. It also has just 2,000km on the clock (which might actually be a bad thing in the case of an old Ferrari).

To bring it up to police spec, the 458 was repainted from its original shade of red to its current silver, and given a livery. It also had a camera system, a radio, lights, and a radar gun installed.

Czech police have stated that this Ferrari will be used Special Surveillance Department, and only be driven by highly trained drivers. It will reportedly be used to stop street racing and chase down stolen vehicles.