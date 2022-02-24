Dangerous driver sentenced for fleeing police through Covid-19 checkpoint, endangering life

A man who drove through a Covid-19 border without stopping repeatedly endangered public safety when he led police on a 55km chase, driving at speeds of up to 160km/h before crashing.

Police had attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Roland Poipoi in the Waikato area on October 9 last year but he took off at high speed, overtaking cars and tail-gating a truck.

A number of vehicles were forced off the road due to his dangerous driving and a police pursuit was soon abandoned, New Plymouth District Court heard on Wednesday.

But as he headed in the direction of Taranaki, the 27-year-old was met with a police crew manning a Covid-19 checkpoint in Mōkau.

The border control had been set up by police and local iwi as a response to Waikato being in Covid-19 alert level 3 while Taranaki was in level 2.

Officers signalled for him to stop but Poipoi instead sped up and carried on.

Police were hot on his tail, chasing him through Mt Messenger and beyond before his car, traveling on wheels down to the rims, was rammed off the road by police in Urenui – about 55km from the Mōkau checkpoint.

During the latter pursuit, Poipoi drove at speeds of up to 160km/h, forcing motorists to move out of his way due to his dangerous driving.

In court, he appeared for sentence on admitted charges of failing to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint, endangering life and safety, reckless driving, being an unlicensed driver, and two of failing to stop.

He also faced a further admitted charge of theft after he stole $95 of petrol in September.

Defence lawyer Josie Mooney said Poipoi, who appeared via audio-visual link from Whanganui Prison, had been in custody since the October incident.

She argued for a sentence of time served which police prosecutor Detective Sergeant Heath Karlson supported.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Poipoi, who has racked up 100 convictions since 2014, had written a letter to the court expressing a desire to change his ways.

"You actually wrote in quite an articulate fashion, Mr Poipoi, so there's more to you than meets the eye," the judge said.

"And more to you than this long record of offending would indicate."

Poipoi, who has a history of alcohol and drug abuse and gang involvement, didn't believe he was a high risk to the community but Judge Hikaka disagreed, reminding him of his driving escapade.

"But you have some insight and you are wanting to do better moving forward."

Judge Hikaka sentenced him to eight months' jail, which would see him immediately released due to the time he has served while in custody.

He was also ordered to pay for the petrol he stole and disqualified from driving for 12 months.